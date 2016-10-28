The Hillary Clinton Recession Is Going to Be Ugly

But even if predictions of Republican chaos turn out to be exaggerated, the party would be a terrible partner for a President Clinton—or, for that matter, a President Trump—in a recession. A deep ideological fissure has emerged over the proper response to recessions. When the economy sagged under George W. Bush, the Republican Congress did act, by sending everybody in America checks. Individual taxpayers got $300 in 2001, and another $600 in 2008. This wasn’t the most targeted economic stimulus in the world (one study finds that only 22 percent of the 2001 tax rebate got spent), but it fit with the basic theory that government is the spender of last resort when businesses and consumers dial back.

Obama’s stimulus package included some tax rebates, but also a mass of federal spending to kick-start job creation. No Republican House members and only three GOP Senators—just one of whom, Susan Collins, remains in politics today —supported it. And despite evidence to the contrary, it’s become conservative doctrine that it didn’t work. The GOP claims Obama’s stimulus only expanded the national debt rather than the economy. Republicans roundly dismiss it, as John Boehner said in 2014, as one more example of “big promises and big spending with little results.”

The GOP has become the party of austerity—it’s their answer to every economic problem. Indeed, the House Freedom Caucus, the soul of economic conservatism, has responded to every attempt to increase spending as a betrayal. The caucus refused to sign on to this year’s quite austere House Republican budget; their dream policy is a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution. And however this year’s election shakes out, they’ll probably have a stronger, not weaker, influence on the GOP caucus; the representatives most likely to lose are moderates in swing districts, not Freedom Caucus members.

House Republicans’ austerity fetish wouldn’t be the only roadblock for the next president to halt an economic slide. Along with fiscal spending, that other great lever for responding to recessions, monetary policy, is less likely to work in the short term. Normally, central banks will drop interest rates when the economy slows. But interest rates are too low to bring down, already sitting at just 0.25 percent. Raising rates quickly to prepare for the next recession would only create that recession, so that’s not an answer either.

To describe a President Clinton’s options for quelling a potential recession as limited would be understating the case. Republicans have for years associated stimulus with failure, and the most empowered faction in the party rejects the notion of job-creating fiscal policy entirely. Plus, we know now, after Obama’s eight years, that congressional Republicans won’t let a little thing like potential economic disaster prevent them from obstructing a Democratic president at every turn. And the zero-sum game of politics says that a recession equals a perceived political advantage in the next election for the party that’s out of the White House. Anyway, how are Republican leaders going to collaborate with Clinton, when any cooperation with her is seen by a non-trivial portion of the base as tantamount to treason?

It’s certainly possible, as economist Dean Baker suggests, that Republicans could be bribed with tax cuts for the rich into some modest additional spending. But that puts a lot of faith in Republicans becoming less dysfunctional and more willing to cooperate with a Democratic president. I think it’s just as likely that Congress could exacerbate a mild recession by demonstrating an unwillingness to act. I’d be thrilled to be wrong about this. I’m afraid I’m not.