How Neera Tanden Works

Tanden’s career has largely been defined by her relationship with the Clintons, first as a policy adviser to Bill Clinton, then as Hillary Clinton’s policy director in the 2008 Democratic primary. Tanden herself puts it best in one of her emails to Podesta: “I would do whatever Hillary needs always. I owe her a lot. And I’m a loyal soldier.” She has also been associated with CAP for nearly its entire existence. She has been president of CAP since 2011, when Podesta, who remains on the board, resigned. She has asserted that, in her function as CAP’s leader, she is not tied to any faction of the Democratic Party, and that “our goal has always been to have a pan-progressive tent.” She has also said, “I put ideas out there, and sometimes they are going to be in line with the most progressive folks and sometimes with the most centrist.” (Tanden also wrote a column for The New Republic in the early 2010s.)

Tanden herself puts it best in one of her emails to Podesta: “I would do whatever Hillary needs always. I owe her a lot. And I’m a loyal soldier.”

This is Tanden presenting herself as an apolitical arbiter of ideas, a kind of umpire of public policy. Unlike most other players in Washington who derive their power from money or interest groups, Tanden’s considerable clout comes from her status as the head of an ostensibly nonpartisan policy shop. It is the geeky do-gooder’s path to power and influence. But her emails to Podesta mostly involve advice about political tactics and messaging rather than policy, including advice about areas well beyond her area of expertise, health care policy. (Like others in Clintonland, she would not confirm or deny the veracity of the leaked emails.) She repeatedly steers discussion of policy into political directions, judging proposals like the $15 minimum wage by their perceived political impact, not by their merits. Similarly, those who have been deemed to be disloyal to Clinton or too vocal in their opposition—particularly former staffers at CAP or ThinkProgress, CAP’s news site—are shut out.

In many cases, these emails—in which Tanden often uses a private email address not affiliated with CAP—could be construed as two friends talking over a mutual obsession. And many of Tanden’s emails to Podesta could simply be filed under the category of “unsolicited advice,” such as when she advises that Clinton should walk a picket line to show solidarity with striking workers. But when Tanden does provide advice to the campaign, it usually focuses on the political viability of the message, rather than the substance of the policy being discussed. Here, for instance, is a portion of one email Tanden sent before February’s New Hampshire debate between Clinton and Sanders (emphasis added):