The Migrant Crisis as an ‘Echo From The News’

What is lost when governments begin to manage humanitarian operations so efficiently?

Fire at Sea doesn’t condemn the streamlined system that processes migrants on Lampedusa, but it does leave viewers with a conundrum: What is lost when governments begin to manage humanitarian operations so efficiently? What happens to the broader understanding of the refugee crisis when migrants are so thoroughly removed from the public eye? In Fire at Sea, we can see that this approach has translated into a sort of banal obliviousness among Lampedusa locals, an absence of connection that is neither ill-intentioned nor malign, but is felt sharply nonetheless.

But the film also hints at the possibility that the locals are not completely insulated from the crisis. When Samuele goes to the doctor because he has trouble breathing, the official diagnosis is that this symptom is anxiety-related, nothing more. His disappointment is palpable. Isn’t there something seriously wrong with him? This scene echoes another doctor visit in the film, but in this case, the doctor runs an ultrasound scan on a rescued migrant woman pregnant with twins. As he searches for the second twin’s heartbeat, he determines that the refugee mother and her unborn children still bear the effects of their traumatic journey in their bodies. He tries to sound optimistic about their prognosis and recovery, but this scene contrasts starkly with the one involving Samuele’s imagined illness. But the film’s attitude towards Samuele’s anxiety is compassionate nonetheless. It suggests that perhaps the central tension of the island is not entirely forgotten, but manifests itself in an undercurrent of malaise.

Since the tremendous refugee influx into Europe last year, a field of documentary projects has emerged to counter the hostility and xenophobic sentiment that has greeted the newcomers. Most focus on humanizing refugees and questioning the response, or lack thereof, of the host nations who receive them. In VICE’s “Europe or Die” documentary series, the figure of the intrepid journalist stalks through camps to interview Syrian families waiting for a boat to Greece and interrogates smugglers who freely admit that they are only concerned about their profits when they sell passage on flimsy rubber dinghies. The facts and stories fly by fast and heavy, determined to shock and outrage. In “Exodus: Our Journey to Europe,” a BBC film series that features footage shot by refugees themselves, the films delve into first-person accounts of children and adults fleeing war and persecution, who unflinchingly share every moment of their treacherous journeys, from their negotiations with smugglers to the long wait for a boat to their near-death crossings made across the sea.

While the overall approach of these documentaries is intended to be expository, the aesthetics of the films reflect a mood of emergency and crisis: rough camerawork, a shaky hand-held focus, scenes that are dimly lit and heighten the dangerous conditions they are shot in, including the risk to those holding the cameras themselves. These choices attempt to bring the viewer closer to the refugee’s point of view, to elicit sympathy for the perilous choices they have no choice but to make.

In contrast, Rosi’s film holds a mirror up to Europe and the world at large without much noise or editorializing. Rather than zero in on the humanity and suffering of migrants, the rapaciousness of the human smugglers who exploit them, or even the rightwing rhetoric that keeps many European countries in a deadlock over immigration policy, his film is full of silences and shot with a steady, careful hand. This highlights the intensely introspective world of Samuele and other Lampedusa residents, and emphasizes how deep and impenetrable that state of insularity has become. It also makes the final scene of the film, where the camera silently pans over the entangled bodies of more than fifty dead migrants below the hull of a boat, all the more devastating. Somehow the truth of this portrayal and its human cost stings more than if he had made a bombastic portrait of one-dimensional heroes and villains.

As the rest of Europe grapples with the scale of the refugee inflow entering their borders, Rosi’s film shows a model of migrant reception that is a far cry from the Calais-like tent cities and the ad-hoc medical clinics on the shores of Lesbos. In Lampedusa, at least from the outside, it seems to be all figured out. Is this the future of the refugee welcome for other countries in Europe, as time passes and procedures get set in place? Will the other ports of migrant entry aim for this level of bureaucratic normalization and efficiency? At the present, it is hard to say with any certainty that any such standardization will take place. Many European nations, like Austria and Hungary, have staunchly refused to allow for legal and safe measures for migrant entry along their borders, while other nations like Germany are often credited with providing stable housing and integration services to those migrants who are successfully able to enter. While the Italian media and government are comparatively more sympathetic to the humanitarian plight of migrants, the country has a flagging economy and little of the infrastructure in place to employ and adequately house migrants settled across the country. This wide variation in resources and approaches across Europe, rather than anything resembling a comprehensive, EU-wide policy on refugees and asylum, seems to point to a future where refugee hotspots, like Lesbos and Lampedusa, will continue to struggle with the limited resources of their national governments for some time to come.

When the finished film was screened in Lampedusa’s main square, Rosi told the Guardian that many of the island’s residents had cried. They told him they hadn’t known. But now that they know, what can they do? It is unclear whether the residents will be able to plug into any part of the intake process that the Italian government has established on Lampedusa. But perhaps Rosi’s film points to the possibility of a middle way, between Calais and Lampedusa, where civilians are meaningfully included in the process of welcoming and receiving refugees alongside the official channels provided by the state.