The Migrant Crisis as an ‘Echo From The News’

Off the Mediterranean coast, another small island has quietly confronted a steady flow of migration from north Africa and the Middle East, but over a much longer period. For over two decades, over 400,000 people have made their way from northern Africa to Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa. This island of fisherman is closer to some parts of the north African coast than it is to Sicily, and smugglers in Libya have sent an increasing number of rubber dinghies dangerously packed with migrants to make the crossing. While the rest of the world may not know much about Lampedusa, in Italy, the island is associated with the refugee crisis and with tragedy, especially in 2013, when a boat of 500 migrants capsized off the coast and over 360 passengers drowned.

Fire at Sea, a new documentary by Gianfranco Rosi, turns a spotlight on Lampedusa after that tragedy, when the Italian government began to devote serious resources to the prevention of such catastrophe. Before making the film, Rosi spent several months on the island without a camera to immerse himself in its daily rhythms. One thing he heard, Rosi said, was that on an island of fisherman, people “always welcome whatever comes from the sea.” But in his film, no crowds of locals can be seen swarming the new refugee arrivals with blankets and first aid, as they do in Lesbos.

Instead, Rosi follows a 12-year old named Samuele Puccillo as he works on his slingshot aim and grapples with his homework—the quotidian activities of any boy’s life—oblivious to the rubber dinghy packed with 250 migrants that has just capsized off the coast. It is the same for nearly everyone in the young boy’s orbit—his father steers a fishing boat over choppy waters, his grandmother cooks her son’s fresh catch for dinner, and they both urge Samuele, who hates the sea, to build up his sea legs and get ready to follow in his father’s footsteps. As Rosi intersperses these domestic scenes with distress calls from migrant boats and the Italian Coast Guard’s rescue efforts around the clock, we keep waiting for an interruption that never comes.