Peter Thiel and Donald Trump are equally delusional.

In a meandering press conference at the National Press Club on Monday, the PayPal co-founder expressed relatively sane concerns about Hillary Clinton’s hawkish foreign policy while mounting a surreal defense of Trump’s status as an “outsider.”

Trump, Thiel said, represents a “new ideology beyond the dogma of Reaganism.” “I’ve always been attracted to outsider candidates,” he added, and favorably contrasted Trump to “insiders” who make more polished politicians.

The assertion that Trump, a multimillionaire reality TV star, is an “outsider” is bizarre, but maybe multimillionaires are objects of pity to a billionaire like Thiel. This certainly seems to be true of noted poor person Hulk Hogan, whose lawsuit against Gawker was largely bankrolled by Thiel: