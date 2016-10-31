Peter Thiel and Donald Trump are equally delusional.

The assertion that Trump, a multimillionaire reality TV star, is an “outsider” is bizarre, but maybe multimillionaires are objects of pity to a billionaire like Thiel. This certainly seems to be true of noted poor person Hulk Hogan, whose lawsuit against Gawker was largely bankrolled by Thiel:

Peter Thiel, verbatim: "If you're a single-digit millionaire like Hulk Hogan, you have no effective access to our legal system." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) October 31, 2016

Thiel sounded his Trumpiest while defending his role in l’affaire Gawker. The mothballed website was a “sociopathic bully,” but also simultaneously “a pretty flimsy business” that made little profit and whose writers weren’t actual journalists, he said.

It’s irrational to argue that a media outlet can be flimsy yet capable of destroying lives. Gawker was either powerless, or it was a veritable Godzilla out to raze Silicon Valley. These are mutually exclusive conclusions. But there’s nothing rational about Thiel. He can’t coherently make the case for Trump or even for himself. He insists in one breath that he believes journalists should be a “privileged group,” but in the next grants himself the power to decide who gets to be considered a journalist at all.