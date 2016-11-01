Popcorn is revolting and everyone should debate this now.

Rants against various foodstuffs are having a moment. First, The Atlantic’s Megan Garber argued last week that “Milk Chocolate Is Better Than Dark, the End.” She called dark chocolate “a lie,” “snobby,” and “a Marxist nightmare”:

Dark chocolate celebrates, in the most literal way possible, conspicuous consumption. Which, fine, is Veblen and not Marx, but they’re related, and anyway, something something bourgeois something something “responsibly sourced” and just see point 4 again, I don’t know. Dark chocolate is bitter and gross, I can’t believe we’re still having this discussion.

These are the ravings of a lunatic, and history will judge Garber for her egregious opinions.

Then, on Tuesday, the Post published a diatribe against ranch dressing by Ben Adler, a staff writer at Grist. It’s “the kind of topping serious chefs correctly disdained for decades as extravagant and trashy,” Adler writes. He describes ranch as “disgusting,” adding, “It tastes like exactly what it is, which is milk that’s halfway rotten.”