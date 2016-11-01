There’s only one major release this week, and frankly, that’s being kind. In this episode we spend more time thinking about Ron Howard’s Inferno than we suspect anyone involved with working on it did. (And in this grim week, it’s impressive that Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween has outgrossed both Tom Cruise’s and Tom Hanks’ new movies in consecutive weeks.)

Then, in our Reboot section, we head to the 1990s with two major releases from major American filmmakers. First, we look at Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, and how it’s a pivotal movie in his career—and maybe his best. Then we dig into Wes Anderson’s 1996 debut Bottle Rocket, which is a very different mood from the Anderson you know and love today. As always, give us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.



