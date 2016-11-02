There isn’t a word in English to describe the special kind of sadness that descends when a visitor leaves. It’s both a sense of relief (you get your space back!) but also an awareness that your guest has left an emptiness behind. In the language of the Baining people, a tribe in Papua New Guinea, the emotion is called awumbuk. The Baining think that visitors, in order to “travel light,” leave a layer of themselves behind, which hangs like a heavy mist over their hosts. The only way to dispel the mist, which can linger for days, is to set out a bowl of water overnight. The water will absorb the sad air and can be tossed out the next morning.

THE BOOK OF HUMAN EMOTIONS: AN ENCYCLOPEDIA OF FEELING FROM ANGER TO WANDERLUST by Tiffany Watt Smith Profile Books, 208 pp., $28.33

In The Book of Human Emotions, a collection of alphabetically-arranged mini-essays, Tiffany Watt Smith, a cultural historian at the Centre for the History of Emotions in London, has collected words like this from all over the world. It’s largely a playful and lighthearted book, but Smith’s underlying goal is radical: “If our emotions are so important to us today, if they are measured by governments, subject to increasing pharmaceutical intervention by doctors, taught in our schools and monitored by our employers, then we had better understand where the assumptions we have about them come from.” Smith thinks that examining the language of emotions holds the key to understanding emotion itself, leaving us better able to resist the attempts of governments and companies to manipulate us. These concerns couldn’t be more well-timed, and it’s all because of a word that isn’t in Smith’s book, but which inspires in nearly everyone the strongest of emotions—fear, pain, anger, hope, disbelief, and disgust—and which may be the single most emotional word of this year: Trump.

Trump has brought emotion to the election more than perhaps any previous candidate, even including Obama, the candidate of hope. There is the startling euphoria among supporters at his rallies, and the unique feeling of terror and depression he sparks in liberals (and even many conservatives). Yet the reason that Trump should be considered as fundamentally an emotional phenomenon is not because of the different reactions that he inspires but because he doesn’t distinguish between different emotions at all. Trump doesn’t recognize the differences between his subjective feelings (“Nobody has more respect for women” than he does, he claims) and objective facts (he has a trail of accusations and allegations of sexual assault and discrimination). It turns out you can build a whole presidential campaign on blurred emotions.

It wasn’t until the early nineteenth century that the concept of—and word for—“emotion” came into use. Before then, we spoke of love, hate, or jealousy, for instance, as types of “passions” or “appetites” or “humors.” Each of these words implied forces that act upon us—arising from either the supernatural world or from our own bodies. In 1820, the Scottish philosopher Thomas Brown suggested that a new, more precise language was needed for the category of experiences and mental states. In lectures Brown gave in Edinburgh, he repurposed a French word, émotion, which had previously been used to describe the movement of physical bodies. Emotional states could be seen—for instance, in wide eyes and trembling hands, reflexes that showed how the brain was processing stimuli.