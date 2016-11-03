It’s unusual that her lines are often so short. For a long time now, movie characters have generally been articulate, even chatty. Call it the influence of Woody Allen, but we have become used to characters who are well able to explain themselves to others. The loquaciousness has infected most of the well-regarded movies of the aughts, too, including those that treat historical situations, however fantastically. The reserved journalists in Spotlight often directly revealed their motives in dialogue. So did those in 12 Years a Slave, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Imitation Game, and The Big Short. It’s so much easier to advance a social agenda when you have an articulate main character. In Lincoln you can simply have him pound his hand on a table and say, “I can’t accomplish a goddamn thing of any worth until we cure ourselves of slavery and end this pestilential war!”

The particular challenge of Loving is that the couple at its heart just wasn’t like that. They were not talkers. In the recent HBO documentary about them, The Loving Story, which was clearly a source of inspiration for this film right down to its shots and camera angles, Mildred and Richard say remarkably little. Their lawyers make longer speeches, and the area racist whites talk even more than they do. To the pushier, more voluble denizens of New York, or D.C., or Los Angeles, their reserve might make the Lovings look somehow deficient, like they were less in control of their own situation than all the others who surround them. This is a misreading of the Lovings, I think. Articulateness is not the only way that intelligence manifests itself.

To his credit Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Midnight Special) who wrote and directed here, seems to have understood that problem from the start. For the most part, his film not only sympathizes with the Lovings’ situation but actively understands it. By making sure that only very little of the action unfolds in an actual courtroom, Nichols manages to keep the film from marginalizing the Lovings in their own experience. Their family life, which is after all what they were seeking to protect, is given center stage, although racism still chases after them, even in allegedly tolerant areas.

In another sort of movie, we’d have met them chiefly on the courthouse steps, their lawyers portrayed as the heroes, shown agonizing through late nights at the office trying to figure out the right argument to get the court to listen. Here, though the lawyers are given the unquestionable luster of heroism, there is something beautiful about the way Edgerton slumps in his chair as a young Cohen tries to convince him to get arrested again for a strategic legal reason. In context, the audience knows he’s right to resist the idea. Once you have seen how frightening the couple’s first arrest was, there is no one who could fault them for not wanting to repeat the experience.

Occasionally, though, the film makes snips and alterations to the historical record that seem designed to enhance the Lovings’ helplessness. The film tells us, for example, that after Mildred wrote her letter to Bobby Kennedy, Bernard Cohen reached out to her. She nonetheless persists in believing that Kennedy sent the lawyers to her, a belief that is presented in the film as a kind of naiveté about how the system works. From the documentary we know that actually Kennedy referred her to the ACLU, and that Loving wrote a second letter to them. It’s a small change, but as a measure of the Lovings’ persistence against a system that was stacked against them, an important distinction.