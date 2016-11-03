Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight’s screenplay makes the most of this drama, playing into the familiar but potent allure of watching one principled man stand up to the system. We usually see this conflict in prison films—can our hero hold onto his core beliefs without having his spirit broken?—and Garfield turns Doss’ righteous stand into a humble, resilient protest. But in the process, the talented young actor (who’s been terrific in everything from Boy A to The Social Network) starts to create an interesting, and perhaps unintentional, conflict with his director. Gibson wants to deify Doss, but Garfield prefers to keep the character’s feet firmly planted on the ground.

Hacksaw Ridge’s square-jawed, cornball storytelling seems to be a reflection of Doss’ unfussy sincerity—the film’s first half is a paean to virtue and integrity—but it also helps Gibson more effectively blindside us when he moves to Japan for the film’s second half. If Hacksaw Ridge initially plays like a polished tribute to a remarkable but forgotten soldier—dying in 2006 at the age of 87, Doss was a Medal of Honor recipient—then the movie’s battle scenes feel even more brutal in contrast.

Ever since Steven Spielberg’s recreation of the storming of Omaha Beach, the opening of Saving Private Ryan has been held up as the high bar for all war films to follow. The startling rawness of that sequence—the pure shock of its execution—perhaps can never be matched, only duplicated, but Gibson gives us battle scenes that come close in their savagery, horror, and utter brilliance. This is not exactly new terrain for the man behind Braveheart and Apocalypto, but Gibson’s first film in ten years reminds us of his unique talent for unleashing hell. Doss’s regiment tries to take the titular ridge, even though they’re badly outnumbered by Japanese forces, and the filmmaker methodically watches as American soldiers fight their way to better strategic positions, accruing massive, bloody casualties along the way. All the while, the unarmed Doss darts around the battlefield patching up his buddies while trying not to get killed.

As with all Gibson’s movies, Hacksaw Ridge’s best moments are the ones where conscious thought gives way to pure, visceral sensation. As a storyteller, he’s incredibly simplistic—a lone, morally upstanding individual is always outnumbered by vicious, wicked legions—but when he works through this theme in violent clashes, his films come to life in primal, sometimes slightly mad, ways. That’s especially true in Hacksaw Ridge’s battle sequences. I can’t say I learned anything new about Doss or his fellow soldiers in those scenes, but the sheer pummeling of gunfire, explosions, and shattered limbs compelled me to sympathize with them in a way that earlier scenes never could. On a technical level, the Japanese set pieces are extraordinary—not just graphic but also brilliantly staged and executed, always giving us a clear sense of the geography and the back-and-forth struggle to claim the terrain for each side’s military.

Even here, though, Gibson never really expands his worldview, never allows a more intriguing, conflicting viewpoint to have its say. Not surprisingly, the Japanese are portrayed as uniformly evil, and even Doss’ fellow soldiers are generic war-movie types. Nobody in Hacksaw Ridge is worth knowing other than Doss as far as Gibson is concerned.