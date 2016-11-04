But this speculation is mostly manufactured drama. The fundamentals favor Hillary Clinton, and every major respected election forecaster has her winning, with probabilities ranging from 68 to 99 percent. As The New York Times notes, none of these forecasts relies on the same data, using everything from polls to statistical models to expert opinions to betting markets. For Trump to win, a whole lot more than the polls have to be wrong.

To be fair, the articles cited above all provide requisite context. Politico’s Shane Goldmacher describes Trump as “decidedly the underdog.” Kristen Soltis Anderson, the Examiner columnist and Republican pollster, says Clinton “appears overwhelmingly likely to become the next president.” CNN’s Richard Allen Greene balances speculation about skewing with skepticism. In fact, he and Anderson both rightly observe that Brexit polling was actually close, with Anderson citing this excellent New York Times analysis:

The polls consistently indicated that there was a very real chance that Britain would vote to leave. Polling averages even showed ‘Leave’ with a lead for most of the last month; over all, 17 of the 35 surveys conducted in June showed the Leave side with the edge, while just 15 showed Remain ahead.

Anderson is a welcome example of a clear-eyed Republican who recognizes the right’s skewed-poll obsession during the last presidential campaign for the lunacy it was. A millennial who studies her generation in the hopes of helping Republicans win their votes, she’s reflective of how establishment conservatives, chastened by their unfounded skepticism of four years ago, are largely accepting the polling in this year’s race.

“In the 2012 election,” Anderson writes, “the polls that had made Mitt Romney so confident that he was going to win were his own internal polls, based on models that failed to accurately estimate voter turnout. But the public polls, especially statewide polls, painted a fairly accurate picture of how the electoral college might go.”

Her gentle reminder, for anyone willing to listen, is that “polls are still working fairly well when you actually look at the numbers.”