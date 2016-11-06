The Dakota pipeline is the easiest, most obvious place to start anew that we’ll ever get—the perfect example of America’s casual racism and endless money-worshipping. The pipeline was, for instance, rerouted away from Bismarck when residents of the capital worried it might pollute that city’s water. And the company that built it fast-tracked their bulldozing operation the day after the tribe identified for a federal court the sacred sites and graves along the pipeline route; it was as if the Sioux had handed over a treasure map. Oh, and the permits were expedited by the Obama administration; Donald Trump owns lots of stock in the company putting it up; WikiLeaks revealed that Hillary Clinton’s handlers took a $2 million check (a $2 million check) from the union building the pipeline two days before the Iowa primary, and the money came with explicit instructions to back the pipeline against Bernie Sanders’s protests. The Dakota pipeline is like the perfect confluence of all the crap we’ve come to accept as everyday life in American politics.

But this time, thanks to the indigenous Americans who began showing up along the banks of the Cannonball in April, we know about it. It’s out in the open. Here, now, they are looking the rest of America in the eye and saying, no more.

The demand is straightforward: The Army Corps should not grant the final permit, the one required to put the pipeline under the Missouri River. If the company insists on finding a new route, then the whole project should undergo a rigorous environmental impact review (not the farcical, fast-tracked “environmental assessment” that it got instead). Things should be done properly for once.

Thursday night I listened to the very impressive David Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock tribe. He was at the tribal council offices after a marathon meeting with the Army Corps, and though he was calm he was clearly bothered. He pointed out that the company building the pipeline—Energy Transfer Partners, which has ties to virtually every big bank you’ve ever heard of—has broken one regulation after another, some of them really serious. (I mean, bulldozing grave sites?) “But nothing ever happens to them. Whereas if our water protectors put one foot over the line that the sheriff has drawn, they get beaten, maced.”

The Native Americans camped at Standing Rock have taken the assaults for months. But now, happily, the effort is spreading out, nationalizing. Last week, more than a million people on Facebook checked in to Standing Rock, both in solidarity and to thwart local police from allegedly tracking anti-pipeline activists through their check-ins. Perhaps that doesn’t mean much, except that it’s hard to get a million people to do anything. It demonstrates that there’s support out there—lots of it, I’m guessing, because there are very few Americans who don’t feel some shame for what we did to this continent’s original inhabitants. We’ll have a better sense how much there is on November 15, when a wide range of human rights and environmental groups will sponsor demonstrations at Army Corps offices around America.