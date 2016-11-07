Is Nate Silver doing it all wrong?

Ryan Grim, The Huffington Post’s Washington bureau chief, lit up Twitter Saturday by criticizing the celebrated FiveThirtyEight forecaster’s predictions for the presidential race. Grim’s central objection is to Silver altering poll results for his election modeling, which results in Silver concluding that “Trump is about 3 points behind Clinton—and 3-point polling errors happen pretty often.” In Grim’s view, Clinton’s polling lead is actually much greater, and this “trend line adjustment” by Silver is “merely political punditry dressed up as sophisticated mathematical modeling.” He accused Silver of “making a mockery of the very forecasting industry that he popularized.”

That didn’t go over well.

This article is so fucking idiotic and irresponsible. https://t.co/VNp02CvxlI — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 5, 2016

Silver said the polls are adjusted because “that’s what works best empirically.” He added that people like Grim “don’t actually give a shit about evidence and proof,” tweeting at the reporter, “The article made clear you have **no fucking idea** what you’re talking about.”

