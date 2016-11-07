The first thought I had when Brenda Parra (played by Justina Machado) is introduced in the pilot episode of the USA narco drama Queen of the South was, “She’s going to die.” Brenda and the show’s main character, Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) are the wife and girlfriend (respectively) of two members of a drug cartel who have betrayed their bosses and been killed. The two women are forced to flee for their lives, but before Teresa can drag her friend away, Brenda takes a moment to do a bump of cocaine. Teresa declines.

Taking time to do hard drugs when killers are chasing you is narrative code for “This character deserves whatever’s coming.” (A shot of whiskey, on the other hand, might indicate serious determination.) The show is about Teresa and her drive to survive no matter what. She’s motivated by a vision of her future self as a stylish drug queenpin. The vision whispers encouragement to Teresa from behind her sunglasses when things get really rough, like when a vicious hit-squad member rapes her. Brenda begins the show as her foolish bestie, a contrast with Teresa and a lesson in what would happen to her if she were any less tough.

There’s a visual language to their differences. Braga’s Teresa is exceptionally thin, even by American television standards. Her hair is stringy or pulled back, and her no-makeup-look makeup is often smeared with dirt. The clothes she wears are minimal and utilitarian: A tank top and jean shorts. Everything about her presence is steely and lean, ready to run. Teresa reflects her priorities, which are escape and independence. Brenda is the opposite. She has an hourglass figure, and her hair and makeup are always done in a way that indicates effort. Brenda keeps her cartel wife outfits, not changing into fugitive wear. And she has a child. Against the odds, however, Brenda survives the pilot and crosses the border into America with her young son, Tony.

An undocumented immigrant widow and her son trying to get by, while fleeing the drug war, sounds more like art house cinema than a sexy cable action-drama. But Brenda is not the typical didactically moral immigrant mom, whose misery and exploitation rebuke the viewer’s complacency, and this is not Under the Same Moon. When she ferrets out a rinky-dink drug ring operating out of the motel where she and her young son are staying, Brenda immediately takes over and turns the men into her underlings. She sits on a bench outside a Home Depot, not asking for charity or looking for work, but hustling men who she accuses (in a loud voice) of trying to solicit her. Brenda becomes the American right’s worst nightmare: An illegal immigrant mom drug-dealer blackmailing innocent men with false sexual harassment allegations.

