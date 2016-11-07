Donald Trump still doesn’t know how he’ll respond to losing the election.

New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman has the latest:

According to sources, Trump team unclear how Trump plans to concede in event of a loss tomorrow. Conciliatory or combative? They don't know — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) November 7, 2016

In the final presidential debate, Trump famously declined to say he’d accept the result of the election.

“I will tell you at the time,” he said. “I’ll keep you in suspense.”

