Donald Trump still doesn’t know how he’ll respond to losing the election.

New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman has the latest:
In the final presidential debate, Trump famously declined to say he’d accept the result of the election.
“I will tell you at the time,” he said. “I’ll keep you in suspense.”
Trump had toned down this kind of talk in recent days, but revived it Sunday after hearing about long lines for early voting in Clark County, Nevada. “It’s being reported that certain key Democratic polling locations in Clark County were kept open for hours and hours beyond closing time to bus and bring Democratic voters in,” he said, according to ABC News. “Folks, it’s a rigged system. It’s a rigged system.”