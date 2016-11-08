There has been much talk this election about what will happen to the Republican Party in the event that Trump loses. Some conservatives have left the GOP. Others have planted their #NeverTrump flag, vowing to win back their party. But there are few signs that a real reckoning is in order. The Republican Party as a whole has overwhelmingly backed its nominee, in large part because it has no choice: Voters have flocked to Trump, and party stalwarts, even those with misgivings like Speaker Paul Ryan, have been forced to fall in line.

Furthermore, Trump will not cease to exist on November 9. America’s most self-obsessed grandstander will not retreat, tail between his legs, to live out the rest of his days in Howard Hughes-ish solitude. Trump, who has significantly higher favorable ratings within the GOP than Ryan, will continue to be a force in the party. And all signs point to the fact that he will not go quietly, should he lose. Trump has signaled repeatedly that he will contest the results of the election if they do not fall in his favor. This suggests that the Trump-fueled erasure of civic norms will continue—who would have predicted that we would look back fondly on John McCain’s 2008 concession speech?—and that the Republican Party has every incentive to go along with it.



Republicans in elected office have telegraphed that, should Hillary Clinton win, they will spend the next four years doing everything in their power to subvert her presidency, with some even suggesting that she could be impeached immediately after taking office. The hounding of the Clintons is one of the Republican Party’s proudest traditions, and Trump will be a more prominent and important tool in this respect than anything in the Republican woodshed in the 1990s.



Going after Clinton will unify the party’s shrinking base, giving it no reason to go through the kind of soul-searching necessary to re-establish itself as a viable national party. Instead, we’ll continue talking about Clinton’s emails and Benghazi forever, until a new scandal emerges. Far from recalibrating itself for future national elections, the Republican Party can keep playing Trump’s tune of “lock her up.” As my colleague Brian Beutler has written, the Republicans in Congress will extend, not retract, Trump’s claims of illegitimacy, and use them to prevent the government from functioning: judicial vacancies will lie unfilled, legislation will not be passed—nothing will get done. The refusal to even consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court is the new normal.



Any policy seen as benefitting non-white voters is even deader than it was before. When it comes to immigration, anything short of The Wall is off the table. Ethno-nationalism has become the defining characteristic of the GOP, and from now on Republicans, from statehouse races to the presidency, will be competing for the white nationalist vote, which could accelerate the Republican Party’s makeover as an unapologetic white nationalist party.

