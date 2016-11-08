Donald Trump (probably) lying about support from Bill Belichick and Tom Brady is the perfect way for the 2016 election to end.

Trump’s final rally—the three most beautiful words in the English language—was a vintage affair, hitting many of the same frenzied, paranoid notes we’ve come to expect. (That said, I will genuinely miss hearing “The Snake” several times a week.) But, in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump did make one foray into relatively uncharted territory: He touted the endorsements of hooded sweatshirt enthusiast and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and the team’s star quarterback Tom Brady.

Both Belichick, who dined with Trump in March, and Brady, who had a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker last season, are believed to be supporters of Trump, but both have stayed relatively quiet about the election. Brady has refused to answer questions about politics, while Belichick only speaks in a series of low-pitched, guttural grunts. But there are still many reasons to doubt that Belichick and Brady are supporting Trump as enthusiastically as Trump claimed in New Hampshire. Here, for instance, is the “letter” from Belichick that Trump read aloud last night:

Here’s the “most beautiful letter" Trump says Bill Belichick sent him today: https://t.co/kLqqk4SChZ pic.twitter.com/oCQ54h0IP4 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 8, 2016

It’s totally possible that Belichick writes in the exact same cadence as Trump’s communications people do when trying to write in Trump’s voice, or that he loves the exact same words that Trump does (“tremendous,” “beautifully”). That Belichick would hate the media as much as Trump actually more or less checks out, though it feels a little bit too perfect. Finally, I can think of no instance in which Belichick has publicly praised anyone this effusively.