Hey, America, get excited, it’s another Marvel movie! Our critics dig into the fourteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange, and then figure out just how much Mel Gibson understands basic story structure with Hacksaw Ridge. (Vince Vaughn plays a drill sergeant. Ten. Hut!) Then, in our Reboot section, we try to figure out the Guy Ritchie conundrum with 2000’s Snatch. If you can figure out what Brad Pitt is saying in this movie, you win the kewpie doll.



