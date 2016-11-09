Hillary Clinton desperately needed to win Virginia—and it looks like she did (thank god).

Donald Trump has vastly exceeded expectations on Election Night, but Clinton gave herself a fighting chance as she was projected to carry Virginia. She picked up 13 electoral votes in a state that not so long ago was solidly red.

In 2012 and 2008, both Mitt Romney and John McCain held substantial leads in Virginia until late on Election Night, when Barack Obama brought home a victory. But with many states still too close to call, Virginia is a critical victory in Clinton’s continually narrowing path to 270 electoral votes. The election looks like it will come down to Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada—defying pre-election polls that showed a handy victory for Clinton.