Evangelicals won the battle, but they’ve lost the war.

Eighty-one percent of white evangelicals voted for Donald Trump yesterday, a strong showing that helped sweep him into office. Via The Washington Post:

This is one of the night’s least surprising results. There has never really been any question that this demographic would support Trump. Polling consistently showed strong white evangelical support for Trump; #NeverTrump voices like the Southern Baptist Convention’s Russell Moore were loud outliers that attracted press attention but did little to dent laity fervor for the candidate.

But this is not an unqualified success for the religious right.