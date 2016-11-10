Billy Lynn takes place over the course of one day as the soldiers arrive at the stadium and prepare for the halftime show, but it keeps flashing back to Lynn’s memories of Iraq—particularly his time with Shroom (Vin Diesel), an influential sergeant whose death during combat still haunts him.

Lee seeks to make both experiences—the Middle Eastern battlefield and the Dallas halftime hoopla—unnerving in their own way. This is where the 120fps proves surprisingly effective. There is no question the movie’s glossy look is jarring, and I can’t say I ever quite adjusted to it over the film’s running time, but maybe I’m not supposed to. Billy Lynn is, in part, about how soldiers start to discover that, once they go off to war, there really is no “home” for them anymore. Yes, a war zone is fraught with the possibility of death, but the relative banality and tedium of being stateside carries its own unnerving terrors—the sheer absence of danger can be just as rattling. So when Lynn and his buddies travel to the game and are instructed how they’re to perform during the halftime show—they’re even given choreographed moves to perform as if they’re a dance troupe—the surrealism is even more alarming because the physical images projected on the screen look so bizarre.

The 120fps creates a different, but equally effective result during Lynn’s flashbacks. The increased frame rate and the higher-resolution cameras that Lee incorporates give the central battle scene a freakish immediacy unlike any war movie I’ve seen. Lee’s staging of battle isn’t particularly innovative, but the strange bright sheen—the live-TV look—shakes us out of our familiarity with Iraq war dramas. It would be inaccurate to say that we’re truly seeing combat for the first time in Billy Lynn, but our discomfort with this higher frame rate keeps us from settling into preconceived notions of what such a scene will look like. We don’t feel protected, which makes the battlefield deaths feel more immediate and raw.

Lee has often pushed himself, taking on new genres with each movie and, in the case of Life of Pi, embracing 3D and motion-capture technology. He’s had his hits and his misses—Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was a poetic martial arts movie, while Hulk failed badly in trying to create a different kind of comic-book flick—but that adventurousness has always powered him through his films’ weaker moments.

The same is true with Billy Lynn, which has some of the sharpest cultural commentary Lee has attempted since his deft 1970s satire The Ice Storm. As Lynn and the other soldiers gear up for the halftime show, they (and the audience) begin to understand that they’re nothing more than patriotic props in a gaudy, shameless celebration of American jingoism. It’s a bitter, piercing insight, and Lee and production designer Mark Friedberg do a brilliant job illustrating that with their knowingly over-the-top halftime show, which places Lynn in a waking nightmare no less chilling than the Iraqi battlefield. With Steve Martin playing the Dallas team’s smug, rich Jerry Jones-like owner—Billy Lynn never calls the team the Dallas Cowboys, but it’s clear that’s who it’s supposed to be—the movie is like a late Fellini film with its distorted caricatures and off-center tone, which Lee emphasizes by having the actor deliver a pro-USA monologue directly into the camera that, aided by 120fps and 3D, makes him look like a monster.