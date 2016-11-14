Carbon emissions have flatlined thanks to China, but Donald Trump probably thinks this a hoax, too.

Global carbon dioxide levels didn’t increase for the third consecutive year, according to an international study released on Monday. “So far the slowdown has been driven by China,” co-author Glen Peters, of Oslo’s Center for International Climate and Environmental Research, told Reuters.

The news outlet notes that “Beijing’s climate change policies would also be the dominant force in future since it accounts for almost 30 percent of global emissions.” Which makes it all the more concerning that President–elect Donald Trump once tweeted the following:

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Not even one week after the election, and as the United Nation’s COP22 climate conference continues in Morocco, Trump has already begun to look into canceling U.S. obligations to the Paris Agreement. Doing so would require an executive order to void the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, a treaty ratified by the Senate under George H. W. Bush. Alternatively, Trump could avoid the legal headache and simply fail to uphold the commitments made by the U.S.