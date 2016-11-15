The Trump cabinet is going to be plagued by scandals.

On Monday, appearing at his first press conference since Donald Trump was made president-elect, Barack Obama spoke proudly about his administration’s track record, which was squeaky clean by two-term presidential standards. “I am very proud of the fact that we will—knock on wood—leave this administration without significant scandal,” he said. “We’ve made mistakes, there have been screw-ups, but I will put the ethics of this administration and our track record in terms of just abiding by the rules and norms, and keeping trust with the American people—I will put this administration against any administration in history.”

On the one hand, Obama is playing a familiar (and often frustrating) role: he’s being professorial, instructing Trump that the office of the presidency has certain norms and that following those norms leads to success. On the other, he’s building a narrative that is going to be weaponized once Trump takes office: Things are good right now, and when they go south everyone will know who to blame.

Unfortunately for Trump, he’s building a cabinet that is destined to plague his administration with scandals. Many of the people set for top jobs in his administration are either bomb throwers or have closets practically made out of skeletons.