Like many of you, we’re still trying to process everything that has happened since last week. Movies seemingly work best when they are a distraction from the troubles of the world, but we’ve found in our many years as critics that when you write about movies, you are really writing about life. We’re not going to let the horror Tuesday night has conjured stop us from babbling like idiots about movies. We hope you don’t mind.

Thus! This week we dig into the surprise science-fiction hit Arrival, Jeff Nichols’s drama Loving, and Ang Lee’s 120-fps war drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Then, in our Reboot segment, we look at the foster care drama Short Term 12, starring Brie Larson before she won her Oscar for Room.

Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. As always, leave us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast

