Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has played a prominent role in the transition and is a rumored candidate for attorney general, is arguing that Trump begin construction of a border wall without congressional approval and has floated the reinstatement of the aforementioned Bush-era immigration registry—which Kobach himself helped to design.

Senator Jeff Sessions, also rumored for attorney general, has long been one of the most prominent nativists in Washington, a supporter of Trump’s border wall who also wants to defund sanctuary cities and make English the official language of the United States. “Sessions is a favorite of Stormfront, the white-nationalist web community founded by former Klansman Don Black,” Roll Call’s Jonathan Allen wrote this week. “His confirmation would reinforce Trump’s appointment of white nationalist Steve Bannon to the top strategist’s role at the White House.”

As for Bannon himself, the administration’s new chief strategist is an outspoken xenophobe who suggested that having an Asian majority of tech CEOs is a threat to “civic society.” More broadly, his support of the alt-right movement, amply displayed during his tenure as executive chairman at Breitbart News, shows an affinity for those who believe in the superiority of ethnically homogenous societies. As historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat explained at CNN, Bannon is “an agitator for a virulent white nationalism that targets people of color and immigrants as criminals and spreads conspiracy theories designed to destabilize our democracy by sowing division and eroding civic trust.”

For Trump, it makes perfect political sense that immigration would be the campaign plank where he keeps his promise to his base. A radical shift in foreign policy or economics would earn him powerful enemies in the military-industrial complex and Wall Street. Latino and Muslim immigrants, on the other hand, are easy targets with decidedly less power in opposing the new administration’s policies—and it’s precisely because Trump could disappoint his base on his other key promises that he might double down on an immigration crackdown.

Of course, if Trump delivers on his most frightening immigration promises, it won’t simply be because immigrants are easy targets. Trumpism itself is built on an assertion of white superiority, and proposals like a border wall and Muslim ban appeal most directly to the grievances of the white racists who form part of Trump’s base. He began his campaign by saying that undocumented Mexican immigrants are “bringing drugs” and are “rapists”—an incendiary comment that formed the basis of his political appeal—so it’s hardly surprising that he’d reward his hardcore followers with immigrant-bashing now that he’s assuming power.



As they prepare for President Trump, Democrats need to prioritize which issues they can work with him on, like infrastructure spending, and where they can most effectively resist him on. Immigration is firmly in the latter camp.

Immigrants are a major part of the Democratic base, but electoral calculus is the least of the reasons to defend them at all costs. This is an existential matter for the Democratic Party. Since Lyndon Johnson and Barry Goldwater squared off in 1964, the Democrats have been the party of ethnic pluralism in America, one that sees the nation as a multi-ethnic democracy. The Republicans, by contrast, have often echoed the language of pluralism but in practice have functioned as the party of white resentment.

Until Trump’s victory, this resentment was usually expressed in muted form, via dog whistles and coded speech. But now it’s out in the open, and America faces a stark battle between pluralism and revanchism. In fighting Trump on immigration, Democrats have to make it clear that the policies he’s advocating represent a return to the era of white superiority challenged by the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. This is not just an existential matter for the party, in fact; it’s an existential matter for many people living in America today.