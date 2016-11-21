For all the tangles of its plot, things fall apart rather quickly on The Affair. In the first season of the show, the Solloway marriage disintegrated at the slightest breeze of infidelity. Perhaps you cannot expect more from a union between a rich woman of no fixed profession (Maura Tierney) and a novelist of dubious talent and little productivity (Dominic West). Perhaps such a marriage has too much room in it for existential angst. Perhaps it’s just that really no one ought to marry a writer who is looking to turn his marriage into a novel, as Noah Solloway eventually does.

In the second season, that novel became a bestseller, and Noah successfully left Helen for his mistress, a Montauk waitress named Alison (Ruth Wilson) who was really only half-committed to the affair in the first place. She’d been married herself, to the more steadfast and possibly more handsome Cole (Joshua Jackson), but then their child drowned. Briefly the change of husbands portends future happiness, but then Alison becomes pregnant again. And the child turns out to be Cole’s, not Noah’s.

All of that happens, by the way, as flashbacks from the present-day investigation of the murder of Cole’s brother (Colin Donnell), the victim of a hit and run. Noah confessed to the crime, but actually it was Helen, Tierney’s character, behind the wheel, and as it happens, Alison was the one who suddenly pushed the brother onto the oncoming traffic. At the very end of the second season, Noah pled guilty to Helen’s crime to keep her at home with their four children, acrimonious divorce notwithstanding. Are you dizzy yet?

Peak TV has resulted in beautiful shows that have nothing in particular to tell us about humanity.

The overdose of plot in The Affair has been there, I think, to soothe an anxiety at its core about its clear lack of a subject. In an age where television is viewed as the best medium to “tell stories,” narrative often stands in for substance on would-be prestige shows. Longtime critics of television will scoff, but for a while there were signs of intelligent life in the days of Davids Chase, Simon, and Milch, all storytellers who were using narrative to “say something.” Notwithstanding the rightful objection that their Golden Age of Television was perhaps excessively focused on the travails of white men, for the vast majority of television makers that intent to “say something” seems to be gone. Jill Soloway’s work stands as an alternative, but it’s lonely out there in the land of creating meaningful serialized narratives right now. Peak TV has resulted in beautiful shows that have nothing in particular to tell us about humanity.

