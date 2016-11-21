As Hollywood discovered there was money to be made in promoting “the resurgent vigor of the American military,” an emphasis on “true stories” began to take hold.

In Randall Wallace’s 2002 revisionist film We Were Soldiers, based on a 1992 book by Lt. General Harold G. Moore, the director attempted a similar reinterpretation of Vietnam. Moore claimed in his book, “Hollywood got it wrong every damned time, whetting twisted political knives on the bones of our dead brothers”—a reference aimed squarely at films like Apocalypse Now and The Deer Hunter. One thing We Were Soldiers seemed intent on getting right involved its depiction of the “proper” American family: When President Johnson orders Moore’s cavalry division to Vietnam, the camera cuts to a tableau of the soldiers’ wives, impeccably dressed in skirts, patterned blouses, matching sweaters, pearl necklaces, and hair bands—a sequence I consider to be a deliberate rebuke to the Playboy Bunny concert in Apocalypse Now. The chaos, violence, and crazed horniness of the troops in that scene are meant to reflect the disintegration of the traditional social order back home. But here, as the soldiers’ wives gather at a table covered with flowers and cookies, the traditional social order is perfectly in place. “Get out your best dresses, ladies,” Moore’s wife says, looking anguished. “They’re going to want to celebrate.”

The 1990s and early 2000s were years of relative wealth and prosperity, warmed by the afterglow of the “success” of the Gulf War in 1991, and the post-9/11 invasion of Afghanistan. But as our time in the Middle East ground on against an enemy that was rootless and stateless, an open-ended war proved to have very real and catastrophic costs both for American soldiers and for the inhabitants of the countries we’d invaded. And yet, rather than examine those costs—personal, economic and political—war films have continued to take pains to portray our soldiers as paragons of toughness, capable of shouldering war’s burden, however costly, while the audience can safely sit back and cheer.

I think back to the wedding scene in the Pennsylvania mill town that’s home to the characters in The Deer Hunter—the bride and groom are carried out of the community hall, cheered on after a long night of dancing. It’s one of the most sensitive portraits of blue-collar life in American film: It’s the late 1960s, the protagonists are steel workers, a good American job for good Americans. And yet, when I watch that scene today, I think, That steel mill has gone under by now. That world has disappeared and it’s never coming back. I wonder if this is what separates the war films of my youth from today’s. In the wake of the great recession, maybe war seems like an opportunity. Or rather, maybe we, the movie-going public, need to believe that it is.



The veterans I know don’t think of war like this. In 2006, I embedded with a company of combat engineers in Iraq; for them, blowing up bombs was serious business, not an opportunity for self-expression. When The Hurt Locker came out a few years later, the movie’s John Wayne-style hero, a reckless, blowhard bomb defuser named Sergeant James, amused the soldiers. “You don’t have to be a hero to get rid of an IED,” one of them told me back in 2006, “All you do is put a charge on top, back off, and blow it up.”

But this kind of hero persisted into the next decade: It was good for the box office and good, it seemed, for America’s morale. Clint Eastwood’s 2014 film American Sniper, based on the life of Chris Kyle, a decorated Navy SEAL who served four tours in the Iraq War, took the single-man theory of war established by The Hurt Locker to a bombastic level. The casts of Peter Berg’s The Lone Survivor (2013) and Michael Bay’s recent 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi—both directors have made a career out of these kinds of tough-guy “true story” films—are composed of nearly interchangeable great men of war: bearded, gruff, devoted husbands who call their wives with an impressive regularity. Chris Kyle’s death at the hands of another veteran makes his personal life a touchy subject, but in private, you’ll find very few veterans, at least among the ones I have talked to, who express much fondness for the self-serving way American Sniper emphasizes Kyle’s personal awesomeness. “Doesn’t anybody know how arrogant that guy was?” one asked me recently, after a few beers.

War movies may or may not be valuable for veterans—having experienced war, no movie is likely to shape their opinion about what it means—but they’re clearly valuable for us, the civilians who send soldiers to war but don’t bear the cost of the fight. They also establish the meaning of the war for the next generation. That’s why I hoped that Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk might signal a return to the complex, skeptical films of the 1970s and 1980s. Fountain’s novel saw how corporate America’s embrace of veterans—symbolized by the NFL’s eagerness to associate itself with the “brand” of the American soldier—was more selfish and opportunistic than pro-military. His book pushes us to consider how we all use our love of veterans to keep the darker complexities of their experiences, and our complicity, as voters and taxpayers, in those experiences, at arm’s length.

In places, Ang Lee’s film follows up on this uncomfortable critique. The halftime show is genuinely terrifying, and its heavy-handed irony is hard to miss. Billy’s sister, Kathryn, gives a few speeches that address the politics of the conflict, including the Bush Administration’s big lie about WMDs, but there are also troubling elisions. In the book, Staff Sergeant David Dime is defined affectionately as a “Fuckin’ Liberal,” but his contrarian political views aren’t emphasized in the movie. This causes Kathryn’s speeches to feel like exactly what they are—speeches given by an outsider whose advice Billy chooses not to take. The film also adds a hallucinatory conversation that Billy has with his dead friend Shroom who cites some shamanistic-sounding philosophy before suggesting that Billy’s true insight should be that it’s his time to “step up.” And thus the film’s final message seems to be that Billy should stop questioning the war, love his brothers, and return to battle.

In Lee’s adaptation, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk doesn’t feel like a challenge to the aspirational template established by The Hurt Locker and American Sniper—it feels like a watered-down repetition. I wasn’t surprised when, reading the press materials, producer Rhodri Thomas described Billy Lynn’s story as “anti-war but very much pro-soldier”—a direct recapitulation of Bigelow’s terms. The movie’s occasional doubts about the wisdom of this formulation aren’t likely to help at the box office either. Narratives are always more powerful when they have the courage of their convictions, even if those convictions elide facts that might unsettle or disturb its audience. Even if they remind me of the same convictions that make it so easy for civilians like us to start wars in the first place: Don’t ever let anybody tell you they’re better than you, America. Did you hear what I said, America? You’re the same as everybody else.