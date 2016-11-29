Trump’s own ambition is not to overthrow the elite but to join it.

Yet there’s a real possibility that, as vengeful as Trump undoubtedly is, his desire for a reconciliation with Romney might be genuine. The flip side of Trump’s vindictiveness is his desire for adulation and acceptance, especially by elite figures who scorn him as vulgar. As BuzzFeed’s McKay Coppins noted in an acute analysis of Trump’s psychology, the defining theme of the president-elect’s life has been “his sad struggle to extract even an ounce of respect from a political establishment that plainly viewed him as a sideshow.” And that, Coppins wrote, is a by-product of the way he’d felt “for virtually his entire life—face pressed up against the window, longing for an invitation, burning with resentment, plotting his revenge.”



By this reading, Trump has always been the Queens boy who needed to prove to the Manhattan snobs that he’s as good as them, a quest that mixed in both a thirst for revenge and a desire for approval.

Romney—son of a governor, much-admired business success, and former presidential candidate with a large party following—is Trump’s latest version of that old Manhattan elite. Trump endorsed Romney in 2012, but still smarts from he disrespect he feels he was shown by the campaign. As Coppins records:

[F]or Trump, the ultimate insult came at the Republican National Convention in Tampa. “Everybody wanted me to make a keynote speech,” Trump told me. “People were writing me thousands of letters and emails, all going crazy.” Yet despite the pleading of these vast letter-writing multitudes, the Romney campaign turned him down.



For Trump cronies like Conway and Gingrich, Romney is beyond the pale, the very embodiment of the respectable elite that Trumpism was designed to overthrow. In her remarkable Sunday-show outburst against Romney, Conway told Meet the Press’s Chuck Todd, “People feel betrayed to think that Governor Romney, who went out of his way to question the character and the intellect and the integrity of Donald Trump, now our president-elect, would be given the most significant Cabinet post of all, secretary of state.” Gingrich, claiming to speak “for most of the Trump supporters” on Fox News Sunday, said “we will be enormously disappointed if he brought Mitt Romney into any position of authority.”

As is his wont, Trump has turned the transition process into a chaotic, reality-show-style drama. Letting Conway and Gingrich rip into Romney is part of the theatrics (not to mention the revenge). But it’s by no means clear that Trump shares their view that Trumpism requires the establishment to be vanquished. Those are the emotions he’s used to power his movement, but Trump’s own ambition, going back to when he worked in his father’s Queens firm but dreamed of conquering Manhattan, has been not to overthrow the elite but to join it.