Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

But that doesn’t make it constitutional. Johnson said it raises serious questions under the Equal Protection clause, which requires states to treat an individual in the same manner as others in similar conditions and circumstances, as well as the Due Process clause.

Further, Trump called for surveillance of American Muslims, including the creation of a Muslim registry and monitoring Muslim neighborhoods and places of worship. The proposal would violate the First and Fifth Amendments, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. “Thanks to the right to equal protection under the law guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment, courts are rightly very suspicious of any law or government policy that singles out groups of people united by a core characteristic, like race or religion,” wrote Anthony D. Romero, the ACLU’s Executive Director.

Bringing back torture

In February, Trump told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he “would absolutely authorize something beyond waterboarding.” He later added on the trail, “Don’t tell me it doesn’t work—torture works.”

Aside from its multiple conflicts with international law, the use of torture in criminal interrogation tactics is rife with constitutional violations, said Steven Schwinn, a constitutional law expert at the John Marshall School of Law. Torture is incompatible with the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment, the Fifth Amendment’s Due Process requirement, and potentially the First Amendment if used to punish lawful speech or advocacy, lawful associations, or lawful religious practices.



History has not looked kindly upon the Bush administration’s attempt to rationalize the use of torture. The administration did not concede that tactics like waterboarding constituted torture. And it also argued that Bush could give the order to torture through the inherent commander-in-chief authority under Article II of the Constitution and the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force:

“The President is authorized to use the Armed Forces of the United States as he determines to be necessary and appropriate in order to . . . defend the national security of the United States against the continuing threat posed by Iraq.”

But most lawyers agree that it’s nonsense. “Nearly everyone who has seriously looked at the questions believes that the Bush administration mis-defined torture, that inherent commander-in-chief authority does not authorize torture, that the AUMF does not authorize torture, and that torture is plainly illegal,” Schwinn said.



Broadening libel laws

Going a step beyond the intimidation tactics he used against reporters on the campaign trail, Trump said in an interview with The Washington Post editorial board in March that he wants to “open up libel laws” such that he would be allowed to sue news outlets that publish stories he believes are wrong. In October, he threatened to do just that after The New York Times published a story detailing sexual assault allegations against Trump from several women:

Trump campaign just released this letter from his lawyers demanding a full retraction/apology from the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/QobvFbCllb — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) October 13, 2016

Luckily for reporters, “libel law is mostly, or completely, a state responsibility, so Trump will have no control over it,” Schwinn said. Additionally, the Supreme Court has affirmed First Amendment protections for journalists against libel allegations. In the 1964 decision New York Times v. Sullivan, the Court established the “actual malice” standard requiring the plaintiff in a libel suit to prove that a publication (1) knowingly published falsities or (2) had “reckless disregard for the truth.” It is very difficult to sue a publication under that standard.

That said, Trump has expressed empathy for Hulk Hogan, who successfully sued Gawker for $115 million in damages for publishing clips from a sex tape, causing the company to declare bankruptcy. The Hogan suit has become a landmark case for seemingly narrowing what courts consider to be a “matter of public concern” that the media can justifiably report. Even if Trump cannot tangibly alter libel laws, it is foreboding that he would look to Hulk Hogan as an example of how to deal with the press.

Outlawing flag-burning

After protesters burned the American flag in cities across the country following Trump’s election, he responded on Twitter by suggesting that such an act should be punishable by law:

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

The debate surrounding flag-burning has been exhausted already: The Court ruled against both Congress and state legislatures that separately tried to ban the practice. Well-established legal precedent identifies flag-burning as symbolic, protected speech. Additionally, Americans cannot be stripped of their citizenship without their express consent as a result of a 1958 case. “There’s no ambiguity here,” Schwinn said. “Flag-burning is protected by the First Amendment. This means that government can’t punish flag-burning as a political statement.”