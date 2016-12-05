In this category we could include the countless late-night takedowns and SNL parodies of Trump, and every politically-themed Lena Dunham video that failed to go viral. But perhaps the most hopeless example was the “Open Letter to the American People” that a group of writers, led by Andrew Altschul and Mark Slouka, signed. Written in what can only be called a mock-Declaration of Independence style, it is a banal list of the many reasons Trump is not qualified to be president, which concludes with a grandiose flourish: “For all these reasons, we, the undersigned, as a matter of conscience, oppose, unequivocally, the candidacy of Donald J. Trump for Presidency of the United States.” Cue the mic drop! As my colleague Alex Shephard noted at the time, “There is nothing brave or noteworthy about signing a generic petition saying you’re against Trump.” But what’s notable in retrospect is the abject powerlessness on display, the underlying sense that these writers felt they needed to do something, anything, about this malignant force over which they had no influence at all.

This division of culture and politics into two increasingly mutually exclusive spheres can be seen in the year’s most critically praised works of art. The winner of the National Book Award for fiction was Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad, which reimagines the historical flight of escaped slaves from the antebellum South as taking place on a literal train. It was selected for the Oprah Book Club in August, instantly turning it into a bestseller. Two early contenders in the Oscar race—Loving and Moonlight—deal with the history of interracial marriage and the coming-of-age of a gay black man, respectively. In any other year, this would have felt like progress. This year, it felt like the entertainment industry was talking to itself. Just as we thought these works of art were articulating a new set of values, the rest of America was voting to reject them.

It is perhaps no coincidence that these works—embraced by liberal elites on the one hand, seemingly ignored by the many millions of people who voted for a bigoted demagogue on the other—deal with the issue of race. In electing a man who promised to reclaim America for whites, white America has shown in the most emphatic way that it is still incapable of looking at itself honestly. Nor is it able to understand the other groups with whom it is so reluctant to share this country. But this, too, is a failing of culture. If art’s role in historical progress is to assert our common humanity, and to elicit a moral sympathy for those who are otherwise foreign to us, then art in America, for all its best efforts, has come up tragically short.

Trump’s election represents a failure so wide-ranging that it would be silly to single out culture for blame. The primary culprit was a Republican Party that allowed itself to be hollowed out by rot, followed by any number of institutions: the press, the Democratic Party, the meritocracy, Wall Street, the education system, the Electoral College, you name it. But one of the lessons of the election is that, even though we live in an age of information, our best-reasoned arguments and most evocative cultural expressions were unable to dispel the grotesque fiction Trump spun, featuring a black interloper who stole the White House and a woman who fed for years at its trough. I know, as I type this, that these words will either fall on deaf ears or be ignored altogether by a certain segment of our polity (as well as those who are content to break out the popcorn as Trump burns it all down). And the main cultural struggle in the Trump years will be to penetrate that barrier and connect.

Ironically, Trump himself, like some freak genetic mutation, will probably serve as a catalyst for all kinds of new art forms that are better adapted to our time. Whatever those turn out to be, they will have to engage us in ways that cut through the incessant blare of a Trump administration. After all, you can leave a movie theater. You can put down a book. But you can’t switch off Donald Trump.