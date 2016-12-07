Of course, also after Edgar’s suicide and her move from Los Angeles to New York City there was Joan the quasi-socialite, who had a renovated ballroom decorated like Louis XIV and palled around with Nancy Reagan, Betsy Bloomingdale, and even Prince Charles and Camilla. Rivers’s pal Blaine Trump (ex-sister-in-law to the president elect) said, “The English all have potty humor, and Joan was full of that kind of humor. They loved it, and they were real friends.” She even met the Queen, which delighted her to no end. Rivers loved being around power and status; her politics were quite conservative with the exception of LGBTQ rights and reproductive rights.

All along she remained the lewd standup comic, for whom nothing was sacred: not her sex life (or lack thereof), or her husband’s suicide, or aging, or the flaws of others. This Joan gets progressively angrier and nastier, there’s no mellowing with age for her. Scratch the surface, though, and you’ll find Joan the fabulous hostess, very concerned with manners and propriety, setting out finger bowls and serving holiday dinners (which she did not cook, but catered, yet still) all to perfection. These were but a fraction of Joan’s roles and she slipped in and out of them without thinking, like changing into a glamorous jacket (she had a penchant for statement jackets with feathers and glitter) before a late show.

She lived in a world of high standards and breath mint dinners, and did not hesitate to apply her own harsh standards to others.

In her capacity to shapeshift, Rivers was able to influence a broad swathe of the entertainment world we live in today. Fashion Police spawned a host of imitators and Joan’s signature question: “Who are you wearing?” launched an impressive number of magazine front-of-the-book features. Both Fashion Police and its competitor shows focused on the Oscars and other award shows as well as your run-of the-mill film and TV premieres. Bennetts also describes the rise of the celebrity stylist and argues convincingly that we have Rivers to thank or to blame for the likes of Rachel Zoe. She cites the wonderful 2010 documentary Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work, in which Rivers reminisces about how fun it was in the days before actresses had stylists; back then, the stars could actually explain why they chose what they wore to an award show with some personal anecdote, or, even funnier, without any reason at all. Once a stylist like Zoe enters the frame, the personal is evacuated and everything from the dress to the manicure is just a business transaction, “My stylist blah blah blah.”

Before Rivers made the red carpet a commercial venture, there was no such thing as a mani-cam or endless questions about designers and jewels to make the red carpet the designer showplace it is today. Bennetts also shrewdly sees Rivers as the forerunner of the internet denizens who police everyday women’s bodies online now. “It would be impossible to quantify the cumulative impact of Rivers’ nasty commentary,” she writes, “but the trends it encouraged undoubtedly helped to normalize the sexist cruelty that has become standard far throughout popular culture.” Not only do we now routinely subject women “to various criticism of every aspect of their appearance” but we have also made all forms of public engagement more difficult for them. “For female public figures of any kind, venturing an opinion can instantly elicit horrifyingly misogynist threats of rape, dismemberment and other harrowing forms of death from an army of trolls,” Bennetts notes ruefully.

It seems hyperbolic to me to put trolling on Rivers, and yet I do see Bennetts’s point. By bringing to television and then quickly to tabloids the idea that someone wore it best and that the red carpet is a gladiator-level contest (with competitions for the best jewels, manicure, shoes, etc.), Rivers did start a phenomenon that has turned into a frightful, insatiable beast demanding nothing short of perfection from women. I do not want for Rivers to be the ancestor of internet fat-shaming, yet she did not do anything to encourage body acceptance either. She lived in a world of high standards and breath mint dinners, and did not hesitate to apply her own harsh standards to others.

Rivers’s legacy is complex. She could be absolutely vicious about younger comics, though sometimes she’d help them despite her curmudgeonly ways. She’s wonderful playing herself on an episode of Louie that captures this contradiction: She starts out characteristically nasty to him but ends up surprisingly maternal and tender. On her reality show, Joan and Melissa: Joan Knows Best?, she was a mentor to Tony, the head writer on Fashion Police and a standup comic, and positively lovely to her staff and her many friends. She’s an easy laugh—one can see how she attracted so many friends. While hanging out with a lot of comics seems like it would get tiresome (it’s funny to watch, but do you really want to get into Jerry Seinfeld’s car with your coffee?), Rivers doesn’t feel like she’s trying out material all the time. She’s a hoot, a smart, funny, overdressed, irascible Jewish lady you’d love to have a drink with (especially at a gay bar).

When she’s onstage, though, she is fierce, and that seems like an attitude a lot of female comics have borrowed from her. To be taken seriously as a comic, you have to be serious and always on your grind. There are no female Steven Wrights for a reason. To be a female comic you have to be better than the men. You have to tell better jokes, have better delivery, better timing, better put downs against hecklers, and a thicker skin for when club owners try to screw you over or fellow comedians try to put you down. Rivers was an example of that: No one could top her, and as Chris Rock said, no one wanted to follow her either.

Rivers’s death was an accident which suspiciously sounds like a downside of her participation in so many plastic surgery procedures, or as she would say, FFF or “flashing the famous face.” She was scheduled for a routine upper endoscopy to examine her throat at her ENT’s office. This ENT also served as her GP, and did many of Rivers’s routine procedures at her office. She was not in the office for this one and there were complications the staff could not handle. Rivers ended up getting rushed to a hospital, where she was put in a medically induced coma from which she never woke up. She died on September 4, 2014. Melissa Rivers has filed several lawsuits which are still in court, including a wrongful death suit.

When she was alive, Rivers cut off all talk of her being a role model. “Stop talking like I’m not here,” she’d say in A Piece of Work if someone asked about Kathy Griffin or Amy Schumer or Lena Dunham. Now we can talk for hours about the people she inspired or influenced, but it’s not as much fun as having Rivers around. One role model is sometimes worth a whole roomful of imitators.