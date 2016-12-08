In Woody Allen’s bittersweet 1985 romantic comedy The Purple Rose of Cairo, a Depression-era housewife escapes her miserable existence by escaping to the movies. One day, to her delight and confusion, her favorite movie character walks off the screen and into the theater. It’s a fantasy that only lasts so long—he’s eventually coaxed back into his own world, leaving the housewife alone at the movies—and yet the final scene shows her sitting in the darkness, contented, gazing up at the glamorous people on screen. Allen was asked if he was ever tempted to shoot a happy ending to Purple Rose. His response—“This is the happy ending”—is both typical of the filmmaker’s glass-half-empty philosophy and insight about human nature. Even when our fantasies let us down, we crave them, if only for the brief respite they give us from everyday life.

La La Land is as delightful and magical as you’ve heard—a big, joyful celebration of old-school Hollywood musicals—but it’s also smarter, tougher, and sadder than its moonstruck trailer might suggest. With his third feature, writer-director Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) has crafted a ravishing ode to the possibilities of love and dreams, but like Allen, he understands that we can’t live up there on screen. We are tragically stuck in our own world.

Emma Stone, who’s never been better, is Mia, an aspiring actress living in Los Angeles. One day, she meets Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated, struggling jazz pianist who hates the way the city disrespects its musical history by tearing down old clubs and replacing them with tacky theme restaurants. At first, the two don’t get along—she doesn’t like jazz, and he thinks she’s just another flighty actress—but their flirtatious bond develops into something deeper. Because La La Land fills its first half with glorious song-and-dance numbers, their relationship develops through a series of widescreen, Technicolor sequences where, sometimes literally, the pair floats through the heavens.

The original songs, with music from Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, are an absolute delight, conjuring up a nostalgic glow that avoids cynicism or soulless pastiche. Dancing With the Stars choreographer Mandy Moore gives Stone and Gosling a lively energy in their dance routines, making them appear polished without being perfect. Chazelle’s dialogue and plotting feel contemporary, but the musical sequences are a balance of now and then; the characters fall in love in a Hollywood netherworld where an impossibly romantic Los Angeles is the backdrop and everyone can have the job of their dreams if they just wish hard enough.