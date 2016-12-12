“Things were happening without my participation,” Julieta, a disconsolate, middle-aged woman, says midway through Almodóvar’s latest film. She is writing to her 30-year-old daughter, Antía, from whom she’s been estranged for more than a decade, about the events of a decade before that—when Julieta confronted Antía’s father, Xoan, about an affair he’d had, and he stalked off on a fatal fishing trip. Almodóvar flashes back to the events that followed: Mother and daughter move to Madrid, where Julieta wanders about in a terrible haze while young Antía finds them an apartment. It’s there, one afternoon, that Antía and a friend discover Julieta shivering in the bath and help her out. “Rub her back well—I don’t want her to catch cold,” Antía says, wrapping a towel over her mother’s head to dry her hair. When she removes it, the actress playing Julieta—the punky, glamorous, 31-year-old Adriana Ugarte—has been replaced by 51-year-old Emma Suarez, whose soft, round beauty is made to look washed out. This, it seems, is how fast a woman’s grief for a man can age her.

In 2007, Daniel Mendelsohn, writing in the New York Review of Books, charted a gradual shift in Almodóvar’s oeuvre from “DayGlo emotions and Benzedrine-driven plots” to “intense feelings that somehow do not lead to seduction, murder, and suicide”—and from female characters who were “harpies or hysterics or vamps” to ones who were “something closer to the women of real life.” Julieta can be seen as the latest in Almodóvar’s series about the women of real life, beginning with All About My Mother (1999) and continuing with Talk to Her (2002). The first, centered on the transgender women of Barcelona and their straight, female compatriots, is about women who have left men behind. The second, in which two men tend to two comatose female patients in the same hospital, is about men who can’t leave women behind. Julieta, the narrowest case study, is a film about a woman who’s been left behind by a man.

Julieta is based loosely on three short stories by Alice Munro, published in The New Yorker in 2004, and the basic profile of Almodóvar’s Julieta is the same as that of Munro’s Juliet: anxious mother, bereaved former partner, frustrated professional classicist. But whereas these real problems occasion a quiet mystery in the stories, Almodóvar’s film is mysteriously loud from its very first shot—a crimson curtain billows across the frame as the camera zooms out, revealing that the curtain is in fact Julieta’s blouse, its movement generated by her sorrowful heaving. The rest of the film follows from this visual premise: Even when Almodóvar’s women aren’t tramps and vamps, everyday traumas seem to make them brooding and disconsolate. Women’s lives are melodramas, whether buried or not.

Even when Almodóvar’s women aren’t tramps and vamps, everyday traumas seem to make them brooding and disconsolate.

Munro’s Juliet has a coolness about her that matches the steady tempo of her stories, which resolve in a kind of non-climax: “Juliet has friends,” Munro writes in the final passage of the third story, “Silence.” “Not so many now—but friends. Larry continues to visit, and to make jokes. She keeps on with her studies.” Almodóvar, to freight his film with tension, makes some adjustments to Munro’s narrative. For instance, he switches out confirmed-bachelor Larry for the sexy, silent Lorenzo, with whom Julieta is planning to move to Portugal. This plan is interrupted by a street-side run-in—in the Munro, this comes toward the close—with Antía’s childhood friend Bea, the one who had rubbed Julieta’s back in the bath, and who recently sighted Antía in Switzerland. Shaken, Julieta upends her entire existence, leaving Lorenzo and decamping for a free unit in the building she once shared with Antía, as though this would reconstitute her. Then the flashbacks begin, along with Julieta’s letter-writing voiceover: “When a former drug addict who is clean for many years slips up once, relapse is fatal,” she says. “Now I have nothing left—only you exist. Your absence fills my life completely, and destroys it.”