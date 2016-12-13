Kennedy is having a moment in the wake of last month’s Democratic debacle. Biographer Larry Tye, author of this year’s Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon, made an extended case in The Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this month that “Democrats need a new RFK.”

“I think Bobby Kennedy would have had a much stronger appeal to the Trump kind of voter than even Barack Obama did,” Tye told The New Republic.

He recalled that in the 1968 Democratic primary Kennedy won with conservative whites in Indiana and Nebraska, carrying county after county where George Wallace had prevailed four years earlier. At the same time, Kennedy cleaned up in the black districts of these states and won heavily in Washington, D.C.

“At a time of huge racial strife in America, he went into black communities and white ones and said precisely the same tough message—our streets have to be safe, and the only way to get safe streets is to have racial justice,” Tye said. “That was a message that, one could say, managed to offend white and black audiences equally.”

And yet, that offensiveness—or, more precisely, Kennedy’s willingness to tell the same hard truths to every audience—was key to his appeal. Democrats of all stripes rallied to his brand of liberalism because it was bold and risky, and thus seemingly authentic.

“He was against the war before it was safe for a politician to be against the war,” Tye said of the Vietnam war, which Kennedy had initially supported. “He was for fighting poverty at a moment when people realized, like they do today, that you’re not going to win many voters by fighting poverty.”



“It was so counterintuitive for a politician to be doing that,” Tye added, describing how Kennedy would “get angry” with voters “when they’d talk about selfish things.”



“He went in and told white, racist union leaders, ‘You’ve got to open up your unions to blacks, and you’ve got to be part of solving poverty in America.’ ... But he also went in and told blacks no on riots. He went in and told the Black Panthers and Black Muslims.”



Kennedy was willing to adopt ideas from across the political spectrum, like tax breaks for businesses investing in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant. He also made the case that white working class Americans shared struggles with poor inner-city blacks, and he delivered the same message to crowds of all colors. On some level, this is the kind of “Americans as Americans” appeal Lilla advocates, but Tye stressed that Kennedy was a principled progressive, not at all a third-way centrist like Bill Clinton.

“When you listen to his speeches, he out-liberaled Barack Obama. What he did that Barack Obama couldn’t do was get it done.”

“Bobby Kennedy was some combination of Niccolò Machiavelli and Che Guevara. It wasn’t a question of moving to the right,” Tye said. “It was question of being open-minded. He was incredibly radical on some things. ... When you listen to his speeches, he out-liberaled Barack Obama. What he did that Barack Obama couldn’t do was get it done. He knew how to make things happen. There’s nothing he hated more than an impractical liberal—a liberal who just had good ideas about wonderful, ethical things to do but had no idea how to do it.”

That’s why, he said, Kennedy wouldn’t have been on board with Sanders’s vision for the Democratic Party.

“Bobby Kennedy made Bernie Sanders look like a moderate. He was to the left of Bernie Sanders in lots of ways,” Tye said. Yet Sanders “was, in many ways, precisely the kind of liberal that Bobby Kennedy didn’t have a whole lot of use for. He would have looked at Bernie Sanders’s record in the Senate and said, ‘You’re running for president? A guy who’s never passed a bill? A guy who’s a comfortable socialist and spouts wonderful rhetoric?’ Bernie Sanders to him would have looked like an Adlai Stevenson.”

But Kennedy would have appreciated Sanders’s conviction. Unlike most politicians of his day, the senator concluded there could be no middle group standing up to bigotry in the form of segregation.

“Kennedy finally understood that the only way to take on arch segregationists was to take them on directly, because you’re not going to compromise with them,” Tye said.

It’s a useful lesson in our own racially riven era, as progressives search for a new healer. The divides are, in some senses, greater than half a century ago; the nation is more politically polarized. But now is the moment to dust off a great progressive playbook that, owing to tragedy, never got tested in full.

“Nobody is the perfect model,” he said, “and a lot of circumstances have changed, but I think more is the same than has changed in the past 50 years, and Bobby still resonates, in a way, more than ever.”

