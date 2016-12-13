President-elect Donald Trump has yet to even assume office, but his unofficial historian is already elevating him to the pantheon of America’s greatest leaders. Trump is “a unique historic figure worthy of study in his own right.” He’s ushered out the “old world” in “a genuine watershed” moment for the U.S., and his political philosophy is “a bold and profoundly different way of thinking that needs codification and development through action.”

That’s according to former House speaker and Trump adviser Newt Gingrich, a onetime history professor with a fondness for pontificating on world-historical events (and, ideally, on his role in them). Gingrich is currently out with a new e-book, Electing Trump, which in true Trumpian fashion he promoted multiple times during a Heritage Foundation address Tuesday on “The Principles of Trumpism.”

Gingrich’s speech identified only a few principles: anti–political correctness, pro-Christianity, trade protectionism, and the right to say “Merry Christmas.” Mostly, the speaker praised Trump’s amorphous attributes like the president-elect’s ability to “arouse the American people” while, in a truly stunning display, recasting some of Trump’s worst vices are virtues to be lauded.

“He’s in the tradition of Washington, Jefferson, Jackson, Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, FDR and Ronald Reagan,” Gingrich said, “and by that I mean, in every case, they believed in the American people, they aroused the American people, and they led the American people to victory over entrenched powerful interests.”

