It’s down to the nit and the grit, folks: We have only three shows left this year, and there still a lot of movies to get to. We kick off our show this week with a deep-dive discussion of early Oscar favorite La La Land, the new musical from Whiplash director Damien Chazelle starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. We both think it’s great and, yes, it reminds us of vintage Woody Allen. In our Reboot section, the final one of the year, we look at Bryan Singer’s The Usual Suspects from 1995, and Robert Townsend’s The Five Heartbeats from 1991.

