“I am committed to working with President Trump and his Administration to find commonsense solutions to pass the Miners Protection Act, solve our opioid crisis, rebuild our infrastructure, reform our broken tax code, keep faith with our veterans and build an economy that works for all Americans,” Manchin said in statement Tuesday.

Yet even some of the party’s left wing and in its leadership have offered Trump overtures, albeit conditional ones. “To the degree that Mr. Trump is serious about pursuing policies that improve the lives of working families in this country, I and other progressives are prepared to work with him,” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement immediately after last month’s election. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have said similar things. The latter, while critical of Trump’s infrastructure plan, nonetheless has spoken of forging a bipartisan compromise, bidding for a combination of public and private funding.

And Schumer isn’t the only Democrat in Washington pitching collaboration, as was evident Wednesday in a forum titled “Drain the Swamp? Regulatory Reform Under President Trump.”

Will Marshall, president of the centrist Progressive Policy Institute, touted “a moment of opportunity” for bipartisanship, calling for Democrats to get on board with sensible solutions to regulatory reform—measures like a proposed Regulatory Improvement Commission to get rid of old, outdated rules. “This is a ready vehicle for action,” he said. “It’s already got bipartisan support. We have bills in the House and Senate with sponsorship from both parties. If we were to get into that vehicle and drive it forward I think we could get an early win—a bipartisan advance.”

Such thinking misreads how Republicans are going to approach total power. On the very same panel as Marshall on Wednesday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich—a top Trump adviser—continued his deification of the president-elect, declaring with characteristic grandiosity that “the basic radicalism of Trumpism is dramatically greater than Reagan was in 1980 or we were in 1994,” referring to the Republican revolution he led in Congress. Gingrich believes that the entire existing regulatory framework no longer matters—that Trump will “take apart” the bureaucracy in Washington and oust from it anyone who stands in his way. On that last subject, the former speaker touted “a short essay of genius quality” called “The Intellectual Yet Idiot,” in which Nassim Nicholas Taleb, a professor of risk engineering at the Polytechnic Institute of New York University, denigrates “the inner circle of no-skin-in-the-game policymaking ‘clerks’ and journalists-insiders, that class of paternalistic semi-intellectual experts,” essentially arguing that none of these people have any real knowledge of value.