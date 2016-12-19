But writing is a lonely, solitary activity that can breed self-absorption and myopia, especially if your job is to compose strongly defended arguments. While I do hash out my ideas with my editor, this too is an echo chamber of sorts. The Twitter essay is a way of making writing more communal, of bringing more brains into the process and hearing unexpected insights. That real-time feedback informs my evolving thoughts on an issue, making for a more interesting Twitter essay. Sometimes, the result is interesting enough that I turn it into a bona fide essay, which is distributed to a wider audience than my 72,000 followers.

In that sense, Levinson is right when she argues, “The thing about Manthreaders ... is that they want their little nuggets to spread as widely as possible.” But how strange to criticize an essayist of wanting his ideas “to spread as widely as possible,” since starting a conversation or shaping an ongoing debate is precisely the point. You can’t accomplish that if no one pays attention to your “nuggets.”

My critics consider the Twitter essay superfluous. “The best thing about Manthreading is how unnecessary it is,” Levinson wrote. “There are other tools—blogs—you can use if your have more than a few tweets worth of content to spew onto the internet.”

But blogs are much like essays—conceived alone, with all of the attendant intellectual traps. The only real difference is that they don’t usually have the professional imprimatur or mass audience of a media organization. And in any case blogs, like comment sections, are a dying form. They cannot compete with the fount of ideas provided by Twitter—a conversation that, yes, sometimes requires more than 140 characters.

Levinson’s use of the word “digital space” is telling. Cyberspace is, of course, limitless. If you wanted to, you could write a blog post or Twitter essay much longer than War and Peace or À la recherche du temps perdu. That’s rarely if ever done because the real unit everyone is competing for online is not space but attention. Twitter essays do get attention; I’ve found my profile as a writer has grown thanks to the form, and almost every Twitter essay draws more followers. But the fact that the form gets attention in the crowded marketplace of the web is surely an argument for its success, not its limits.

For me, far from being a hectoring form used to explain things to others, the Twitter essay is a democratic form.

In this way, Twitter allows us to return to the very roots of the essay as a form. Essay comes from the French essai, meaning a try or an attempt. An essay is not supposed to be a dissertation or a treatise, a definitive statement that sums up a subject for all time. Rather, an essay is a light sketch, a first attempt to think about something, a provisional excursion that makes no claims to finality. In a Twitter essay, the provisional nature of the essay form is enriched by the conversations created by social media.

In September 2014, for instance, I wrote a Twitter essay objecting to an article A.O. Scott wrote for The New York Times on “The Death of Adulthood in American Culture.” Many readers, including Scott himself, made points that helped me qualify and deepen my arguments. Many of these responses made points that were much stronger and more interesting than what I wrote. The entire experience felt like a good dinner party, with a topic bouncing from person to person, each bringing their own experience and knowledge to bear, creating something richer than one person musing on a subject.

In 2015, when Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened, I started a Twitter essay that imagined the podcaster Marc Maron interviewing the characters in the film:

MARON: Who were your guys coming up? VADER: Sith Lord Darth Sidious... MARON: He's like the Lorne Michaels of your galaxy, right? — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) December 18, 2015

Very soon, other people started to weigh in with their own play on this idea:

@HeerJeet

MARON: We're cool, right? You and me?

VADER: [raises hand, chokes Maron] — Norm Wilner (@normwilner) December 18, 2015

@HeerJeet Maron: Remember when we dropped acid way back?

...

Vader: That was a bad time. I uh, I killed all the Younglings

Maron: WHAT? No! — Brillo Mitchell VII (@SwitchGlitchmon) December 18, 2015

The end result was much more fascinating than what I myself could have created. The icing on the cake was Maron’s appreciation of the riff:

Very funny, @HeerJeet! Went through your timeline and you nailed it. As did all the contributors. — marc maron (@marcmaron) December 18, 2015

Done in this way, the Twitter essay becomes something much different than seizing a soap box and forcing everyone to listen to you. It’s a way of generating productive engagement and real dialogue. The Twitter essay is not a fragmented blog. It’s not even really an essay. It’s a form with its own special properties, ones that, for me at least, immeasurably improve the act of writing. And the beauty of Twitter is that you can opt out whenever you want. Unfollow me, or just wait a few seconds for my thoughts—which I don’t claim have any superiority—to drop out of view. They’ll soon be lost in a sea of thousands of other thoughts, each one a conversation in its own right. Isn’t that why we’re on Twitter in the first place?