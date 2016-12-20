It was like a scene from Godard or Tarantino. A man splayed on his back on the polished floor of an art gallery, his scuffed soles facing the camera as if he had been flattened like the Wicked Witch of the East. Another man is in the foreground: black suit, black tie, the muzzle of a black gun pointed at the ground. His finger is aimed at the sky, and his face is contorted into a shout. Behind him are a row of pastoral images, tilted at such an angle that they appear to be running toward the ground.

Burhan Ozbilici/Associated Press

It turned out that the dead man was the Russian ambassador to Turkey, his assassin an off-duty police officer apparently upset about Russia’s support of the Syrian regime’s assault on Aleppo. The ambassador, Andrey Karlov, was there to preside over the opening of an exhibition titled, “From Kaliningrad to Kamchatka, from the eyes of travelers.” The Associated Press photographer who captured his death also initially thought the incident was art. “[W]hen a man in a dark suit and tie pulled out a gun,” Burhan Ozbilici recounted, “I was stunned and thought it was a theatrical flourish.”

At this point, we are used to photos and videos that, at first glance, appear too fantastical to be real. Just last night, a truck plowed through a crowd of people in Berlin, the carnage captured by terrified civilians wielding smartphones. The line between the real and the phantasmagorical has never seemed thinner, a feeling that has only been accentuated by the election of Donald Trump, who, as far as viewers at home are concerned, may as well have exchanged the set of The Apprentice for the set of the White House.

It is no coincidence that Merriam-Webster announced yesterday that its word of the year was “surreal,” citing the fact that search traffic spiked for that word in response to four incidents in 2016: the terrorist attacks on Brussels, the coup attempt in Turkey, the bus attack in Nice (which turned out to be a foreshadowing of the truck attack in Berlin), and the election of Trump. It is a word that has its etymological roots in art, the surrealism movement of the early 1900s.