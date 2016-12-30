2016 was quite the year and now that it’s almost over, it’s time, at last, for our Top Ten Movies of 2016. This is the podcast version of Dorkfest, an annual discussion and big reveal of both Will and Tim’s top-10 lists, which they’ve been doing since 1991. And for the first time, you can listen to it as well. Our lists have a surprising amount of crossover, and far more than last year’s. One thing we definitely agree on: It was a fantastic movie year.

