The Republican Party’s Corruption Will Bring Them Down—Again

The assumption underlying a strategy like this, whether it applies to budgeting or corruption or anything else, is that the voting public ultimately doesn’t care much about the issue at hand, and thus will not punish naked hypocrisy around it. Voters frequently get worked up about deficits, for instance, but generally as a proxy for other animating discontents. The question is whether a similar dynamic drives public attitudes about ethics. And here Republicans may have forgotten just how badly corruption can hobble an administration and harm a party that is failing to deliver for most people.

Because Bush presided over disastrous wars and a global economic crisis, it’s easy to forget that those debacles and others in the Bush era were shot through with corruption scandals large and small. When Bush’s presidency ended, the GOP transformed almost overnight from the party of the K Street Project and U.S. attorneys scandals (among many, many others) into a party that tilted at ethical windmills every turn of the Obama administration. After years of corrupt governing, Republicans insisted even legislative earmarks were too impure for America. When Democrats made policy concessions to senators from Nebraska, Louisiana, and Florida whose votes were required to pass health care reform, Republicans treated it as a earthshaking abuse of power. They gave each measure its own incendiary nickname (“the Cornhusker Kickback,” “the Louisiana Purchase,” “the Gator-ade”) treating as a foregone conclusion that the bargains themselves were corrupt.

Now that Obama is on his way out, Republicans have pivoted again—over the course of just a few weeks—from making a federal case out of Hillary Clinton’s emails to embracing undisguised kleptocracy.