Primary Concerns Episode 39: Evan McMullin on the Rules of Resisting Donald Trump

It is unclear whether Trump and his team of misfits are competent enough to govern with the authoritarian zeal he demonstrated on the campaign trail. But nothing since the end of the election has suggested they won’t try.

Our guest this week is Evan McMullin. Once a CIA officer and a senior Republican congressional staffer, McMullin left Capitol Hill last year to mount an anti-Trump protest campaign for the presidency. He has since emerged as one of the clearest and most consistent voices of opposition to Trump’s anti-democratic ideas and tactics. He discusses his life, career, and what he has in store for when Trump becomes president.

Further reading: