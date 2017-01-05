China never should have invented climate change—it’s costing them a fortune!

If Donald Trump was right when he tweeted in 2012, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive,” then Beijing must be dedicated to the long con. On Thursday, the country’s national energy agency announced that they would invest $361 billion in renewable power generation by 2020.

China already generates more solar power than any other country, and in 2015 they spent over $100 billion on renewable energy, more than twice what the U.S. spent. As the world’s largest energy market, China has a lot to gain from cheap energy, and even more to gain from clean energy. The energy agency’s announcement follows the national observatory’s first-ever national red alert for severe smog. High levels of air pollution have been a source of criticism for the communist government, as the country continues to be the world’s top coal consumer and CO2 emitter.