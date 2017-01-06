The Trump administration will be terrible for reproductive rights.

Katy Talento is Donald Trump’s new health policy adviser, and that’s bad news for American women. Talento, who worked on the Trump campaign and previously served as North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis’s legislative director, is best known for a long and histrionic campaign against birth control.

In a deeply bizarre 2015 piece for The Federalist, Talento compared birth control use to asking a doctor to “to medicate your arm because it’s working too well.” Matters devolve from there:

I’m talking about, of course, fertility. Healthy and functional, it is wondrous. Its consequences can be inconvenient, costly, and forever life-changing. So we’d better ingest a bunch of dangerous, carcinogenic chemicals for a couple decades and break our perfectly functioning fertility until it can no longer menace the earth.



What?