Republicans Think Capitol Hill’s Rules Are for Suckers

Normally in the course of a presidential transition, the incoming administration would vet its nominees and provide relevant documentation to the Office of Government Ethics and Senate committees of jurisdiction before the Senate held confirmation hearings.

In 2009, McConnell insisted to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid that Republican cooperation in the confirmation process would be contingent upon nominees clearing background checks, obtaining OGE approval, providing financial disclosure, and cooperating with committee ranking members (the minority’s counterpart to committee chairmen). These standards weren’t particularly controversial at the time, and were part of the reason Obama’s designated secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Daschle, ultimately withdrew his own nomination over what, by the standards Trump and his cabinet are setting, was a picayune failure to report gifts and consulting fees as income.

All of that is out the window now that Obama will no longer be president. The OGE has written to Trump aides expressing concern that the office has “lost contact with the Trump-Pence transition since the election,” and McConnell has decided to assist Trump in his determination to circumvent basic ethics requirement. “[T]he announced hearing schedule for several nominees who have not completed the ethics review process is of great concern to me,” OGE director Walter Shaub wrote in response to an inquiry from Senate Democratic leaders, “I am not aware of any occasion in the four decades since OGE was established when the Senate held a confirmation hearing before the nominee had completed the ethics review process.”