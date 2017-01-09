The Making of Steven Spielberg

Considering the staggering success of Steven Spielberg—the youngest director to sign a long-term studio contract, mastermind of the summer blockbuster, co-founder of his own studio, and a filmmaker with enough Oscars to fill a knapsack—it’s hard to imagine that this Hollywood wunderkind nonpareil has spent much of his life suffering from acute fears. “Yes, I’ve always had shpilkes,” he told an interviewer from Entertainment Weekly in 2011, using the Yiddish term for pins and needles. “I have it now. I had it then. It is my fuel, basically.” That was the same charmed year in which Spielberg released both War Horse and The Adventures of Tintin, and was in preproduction on his latest historical epic Lincoln. It doesn’t much matter that he remains the most frequently thanked individual in speeches given at the annual Academy Awards. It’s all about the fears, many of them formed in childhood.

STEVEN SPIELBERG: A LIFE IN FILMS by Molly Haskell Yale University Press, 248 pp., $25.00

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio just a year after World War II had ended, Spielberg was raised in suburban New Jersey and Arizona. As a young boy, he was so smitten by the radiant light coming from the television screen—which, unlike the radio, didn’t frighten him—that he is said to have stood right in front of it incessantly (not unlike the little girl in Poltergeist, which he produced and for which he supplied the story, a few decades later). For years, he cowered at the sight of the shadow-laden branches of the maple tree that stood outside his bedroom window in Haddon Township, New Jersey. His father, an engineer at RCA in Camden, was often absent, leaving young Steven at home alone with his three sisters and mother; his parents would eventually split. Although he grew up in a mixed neighborhood, Spielberg often felt ethnically and socially ostracized. “Being a Jew meant that I was not normal,” he later recounted. “I just wanted to be accepted. Not for who I was. I wanted to be accepted for who everybody else was.”