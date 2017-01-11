Grierson & Leitch Episode 50: The Big Mailbag Show

It’s our first show of 2017 and our very special 50th episode, in which we answer a ton of questions from you, our lovely, wonderful listeners, because there are no interesting new movies being released (sorry, Monster Trucks), and because it’s not time for Oscar nominations yet.



Thus! We answer your questions about what’s acceptable to snack on in a movie theater, what we’ll remember Tom Cruise for, what we think really happened at the end of The Lobster, what bad movie we would remake, how we saw indie movies in Mattoon, IL, and much more. It’s a fun show and a pleasant way to begin the new year.



We also have a Reboot this week, Michael Mann’s Heat, in which we try to come to terms with the new information: that Al Pacino claims his character was on cocaine throughout the events of the film. That explains a lot!



Let us know what you think @griersonleitch or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. As always, leave us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.