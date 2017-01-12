Trump Is Exactly the Monster We Feared, and Republicans Are Enabling Him

While this was happening at Trump Tower in New York, Republicans in Washington were grappling with the challenge of vetting and confirming an unusually unqualified group of people to serve in Trump’s cabinet. Trump has also confronted GOP leaders with abandoning their “repeal and delay” plan to eliminate Obamacare, and in an aside Wednesday, revived his campaign pledge to use regulation and government purchasing power to bargain down the price of prescription drugs—a good idea most congressional Republicans vehemently oppose.

In just about every way, Trump’s pre-presidency has mirrored his erratic campaign, which saddled the Republican Party with scandal and simultaneously threatened to displace cornerstones of the conservative policy agenda. The reasons Republicans didn’t want Trump to win the GOP nomination—and why some privately hoped he’d lose—turned out to be well founded. He won the election despite these liabilities.

As we get deeper and deeper into the Trump era, it becomes harder and harder for skeptical Republicans to credibly distance themselves from him; their identities become further linked every day to a president who will take office with historically abysmal approval ratings. Their best hope for avoiding political and substantive pitfalls to come would be to take active steps to stop Trump from corrupting the U.S. government, or to impose doctrinaire conservative policy on him, or both.