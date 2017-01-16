Hidden Figures and the Ambitious Working Mother

Hidden Figures—both the film and the book on which it’s based—hold at their core the injustice of an untold, perhaps even suppressed, history. As a viewer, I never stopped feeling the weight of deprivation: I’d spent 37 years of my life unaware of a story that very well could’ve changed the course of it. It’s a sentiment I’ve heard countless other black women voice after viewing the film, and it’s one that has been compounded for me as I’ve started reading Margot Lee Shetterly’s book. But if the professional accomplishments of Katherine, Dorothy, Mary, and the dozens of other black female mathematicians are little-known, their family lives have been considered even less, though the support they received with homemaking and child-rearing made their amazing feats at NASA possible.

In the film, we see the women bringing their work worries into their off-the-clock lives. At a church picnic, Mary and her husband lightly bicker about her desire to obtain even more education through admission to a segregated engineering program. Her husband balks both at the loftiness of the goal and at the additional time she’d be spending away from home. He angrily spoons collard greens onto their son’s plate, as Mary stands her ground. She warns him not to cause a public scene—as she’d only wind up dressing down in front of his friends—but she also knows he has a point: If she wants his support, she can’t retreat further from the duties of home. When he relents, so does she, backing up his chiding of the children to eat their greens. Later, we see Mary’s husband presenting her with mechanical pencils for her first night class and vowing not to stand in the way of her ambitions again.

Dorothy’s husband has no speaking lines. We only see him twice: Applauding her and her NASA colleagues when the pastor announces their achievements to the congregation, and later, holding her closely at a house party, a beatific smile on his face. These subtle moments go as far to convey her family’s encouragement as a bigger scene with two of her sons at a segregated public library. They watch her attempt to borrow a book she needs to train herself in computer programming, as if interminably hanging in the mathematics stacks with one’s mom is the most natural pastime in the world for preteen boys. When she later reads to them from the book, they listen attentively.