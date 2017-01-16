Hidden Figures and the Ambitious Working Mother

An early scene in Hidden Figures shows an exhausted Katherine Goble (Taraji Henson) returning to her well-appointed suburban house, hours after sundown. Her NASA colleagues and friends Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) have dropped her off before continuing on to their own houses. All three women have multi-child families. Of the three, Katherine is the only widow; Dorothy and Mary have husbands anticipating their return. Katherine opens her door to find her mother waiting up for her at the dining room table. Raucous bickering wafts in from off-screen; Katherine’s three daughters are still awake. When she goes in to chastise them for staying up past their bedtime, they explain that they just wanted to see her and say goodnight.

In a film primarily focused on Katherine’s role in the 1962 leg of the Apollo mission, this intimate scene is long, its early placement intentional. We’re meant to understand the magnitude of what Katherine undertakes at work: We’ve just watched her endure a day of discrimination and grueling work at NASA’s Langley Research Center as the first black employee in her new division, and now she has to settle a squabble between her girls, listening to their gentle chiding about how little of her time they receive, assuaging their fears of a possible Soviet attack, and finally, tucking them into bed. Hidden Figures has a few other scenes like this one—some provide glimpses into Dorothy and Mary’s lives alongside Katherine’s eventual courtship and remarriage—but all serve to drive home precisely how much more remarkable these black female mathematicians’ accomplishments were, in light of their equally rich and complex home lives.



Hidden Figures—both the film and the book on which it’s based—hold at their core the injustice of an untold, perhaps even suppressed, history. As a viewer, I never stopped feeling the weight of deprivation: I’d spent 37 years of my life unaware of a story that very well could’ve changed the course of it. It’s a sentiment I’ve heard countless other black women voice after viewing the film, and it’s one that has been compounded for me as I’ve started reading Margot Lee Shetterly’s book. But if the professional accomplishments of Katherine, Dorothy, Mary, and the dozens of other black female mathematicians are little-known, their family lives have been considered even less, though the support they received with homemaking and child-rearing made their amazing feats at NASA possible.

In the film, we see the women bringing their work worries into their off-the-clock lives. At a church picnic, Mary and her husband lightly bicker about her desire to obtain even more education through admission to a segregated engineering program. Her husband balks both at the loftiness of the goal and at the additional time she’d be spending away from home. He angrily spoons collard greens onto their son’s plate, as Mary stands her ground. She warns him not to cause a public scene—as she’d only wind up dressing down in front of his friends—but she also knows he has a point: If she wants his support, she can’t retreat further from the duties of home. When he relents, so does she, backing up his chiding of the children to eat their greens. Later, we see Mary’s husband presenting her with mechanical pencils for her first night class and vowing not to stand in the way of her ambitions again.