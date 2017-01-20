Grierson & Leitch Episode 51: Oscar Predictions

Hello, fellow humans! The Oscar nominations come out on Tuesday, January 24, so this week, we decided to make our predictions for the six major categories (sorry, screenwriters) and discuss films we wish would be nominated, even though they have no chance. Tuesday should be a good day for La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, and maybe even Mel Gibson? We also have two Reboots this week, beginning with Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, and then digging into Gus Van Sant’s To Die For.



