Attend Trump’s Inauguration? This Democratic Congressman Literally Took a Hike.

Jamie Raskin is taking the concept of Democrats in the wilderness to a whole new level. It’s late afternoon on Inauguration Day—overcast and cool, though decidedly warm for January in Washington, D.C.—and the freshman representative from Maryland’s 8th congressional district is leading dozens of supporters down a twisting trail in Rock Creek Park, a 1,754-acre wooded sanctuary inside the District, that borders his suburban constituency.

This isn’t some formal congressional event; Raskin, formerly the majority whip in Maryland’s state Senate, is wearing hiking boots and sweats. He’s walking his dog Potter down a muddy path that Raskin has known since boyhood, and his friend Melanie Choukas-Bradley—author of A Year in Rock Creek Park—is telling the group about various trees of interest along the way. This afternoon’s two-hour hike is a personal touch by one of the few promising progressives sent to Washington last November—a way to reassure fellow liberals they aren’t alone, even as darkness falls literally and figuratively over the nation’s capital.